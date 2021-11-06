 Skip to main content
Charlotte Loraine Fisbeck

Celebration of Life for Charlotte Loraine Fisbeck, 85, of Albany, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, at Hope Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

