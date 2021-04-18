Charlotte Suzanne Shaffer

February 26, 1937 - March 20, 2021

Charlotte passed away peacefully at home in her sleep, after a year and half struggle to recover from heart surgery.

Charlotte grew up in Albany, Oregon, the youngest of five children born to Ralph and Martha Heins. After high school, she left Albany for Tacoma, Washington, and attended Pacific Lutheran College, where in 1959 she earned a B.A. in Education. She moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota with friends and accepted her first in a long career as an elementary and secondary school teacher. A couple of years later, after a summer in Hawaii, she moved to Fairfield, California, for another teaching position.

While coaching the after school girls intramural sports, she met the boys coach and another educator, Ernest Shaffer, who became her loving husband of 58 years. They were married in 1963 and relocated to Sacramento.

Charlotte took a few years off to raise her young children and then went back to teaching at Gloria Dei Lutheran School, where she was an active member of the church. There she made wonderful, life-long friends that were such a big part of her life. She spent close to 30 enjoyable years teaching many different grade levels to students for whom she cared for deeply and who cared for her in return.