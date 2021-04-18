Charlotte Suzanne Shaffer

February 26, 1937 - March 20, 2021
Charlotte passed away peacefully at home in her sleep, after a year and half struggle to recover from heart surgery.
Charlotte grew up in Albany, Oregon, the youngest of five children born to Ralph and Martha Heins. After high school, she left Albany for Tacoma, Washington, and attended Pacific Lutheran College, where in 1959 she earned a B.A. in Education. She moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota with friends and accepted her first in a long career as an elementary and secondary school teacher. A couple of years later, after a summer in Hawaii, she moved to Fairfield, California, for another teaching position.
While coaching the after school girls intramural sports, she met the boys coach and another educator, Ernest Shaffer, who became her loving husband of 58 years. They were married in 1963 and relocated to Sacramento.
Charlotte took a few years off to raise her young children and then went back to teaching at Gloria Dei Lutheran School, where she was an active member of the church. There she made wonderful, life-long friends that were such a big part of her life. She spent close to 30 enjoyable years teaching many different grade levels to students for whom she cared for deeply and who cared for her in return.
In her off time she enjoyed playing and watching sports, some of her favorites were tennis, golf (where she scored a hole-in-one), swimming and later riding her bike along the American River levee behind her home. She also enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and seeing new places. She traveled all over the United States, also visiting Japan, Mexico, Europe and the Bahamas. She liked the outdoors and the beaches everywhere were her favorites. She loved to entertain and will be remembered as a great cook and hostess.
She made a positive impact on many, many people and she will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Martha Hines, brothers Dan, Bob, Rich and sister Liz.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Shaffer, sons Dale and Bruce, brother Paul Heins, and her grandchildren Erica and Sam Shaffer.
There is no service scheduled at this time, we will have a celebration of life later this year.
