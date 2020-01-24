April 14, 1997 – January 17, 2020

Chenoa Michelle Cravatt was born in Corvallis, to Susan Gravelle and Ricky Cravatt. She passed away at the age of 22 after living with a very difficult disorder, epilepsy.

In her earliest of years, Chenoa attended elementary school in Silverton, before moving to Carson City, Nevada, where she finished junior high school. She attended High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma but graduated from South Albany High School in 2015. After graduation, Chenoa continued to live in Albany working as a server but her aspiration was to one day become a Marine. She was an active member of the South Albany High School Red Cross Club and a very talented lifestyle writer for the Sentry newspaper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her passions were reading and writing as she loved books. Chenoa was working at Pop’s Branding Iron so she could save to get her own apartment. She was approved by property management but unfortunately passed before she could move in. She was young and beautiful and always ready for adventure. Her last words to her Mother were “I feel like I’m making so many new friends, it’s nice to hang out with people my age. I’m going to bed, I work 9 to 3.”