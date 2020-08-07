Christine Charles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1921 – July 6, 2021

Christine Rose Marie Charles, 98, passed away in Albany on July 6, 2021.

Christine was born in Los Angeles, California, the 5th of 11 children, to John and Lillian Beaver.

In 1941 she married William Charles, and they had one son, William, Jr. They lived and raised their son in the Los Angeles area.

In 1992 she moved to the Lebanon area, where several of her siblings had moved. She was a proud Italian and loved cooking and baking. She was well known for her home made biscotti, which she loved to share with others.

Christine was a devout Catholic and enjoyed watching mass and the rosary on the Catholic channel. She always had her rosary with her.

Christine is survived by her son, William (Patti) Charles, granddaughter Andrea (Frank) Carletello, great granddaughter, Aleesha and great grandson Jareth, and great great granddaughter, Harley, one sister, Joyce Cuomo, of Albany, sister in law, Betty Beaver of Lebanon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial mass and rosary were said at St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Huston Jost Funeral Home handled final arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

