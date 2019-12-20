Christine H. Grischkowsky

August 5, 1920 — December 14, 2019

Christine Grischkowsky, of Corvallis, died December 14, 2019. She was 99 years old. She was the second youngest of nine siblings who are no longer with us. She was born on August 5, 1920, in Rainier, Oregon, the daughter of Jens and Mary Olsen. She graduated from Rainier High School in 1938. She moved to Coos Bay in 1941 and lived with her sisters, Dagmar and Ester.

She worked in the separator division of Evans Products for seven years. At Evans Products, she met and married Oscar Grischkowsky on November 8, 1946, in North Bend. The couple moved to Corvallis in 1960 where her son, Thomas Dean Grischkowsky, was born.

The family bought a house on 29th Street near Garfield Avenue in 1970 and lived there until October 2013, when the couple moved to TimberHill Place Assisted Living.

Both Christine and Oscar enjoyed walks in the neighborhood. They became a well-known couple that have always liked people and would always stop to introduce themselves to neighbors outside in their gardens. After 35 years of doing this, they knew everyone including the children. They shared their garden produce and received the same from friends.