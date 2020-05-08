× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 22, 1941 – April 30, 2020

The beloved mother of Terri, Lisa, Brian and Mike, Christine Rhoda Wright passed away at her home April 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her family after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was 78.

Christine was born on December 22, 1941 in Silverton, Oregon and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Orin E. Wright who passed away in March of 2019. Chris retired after 25 years with Costco after holding various other jobs in Portland. Being a lifelong residence of Oregon, she has lived in Silverton, Newport, Corvallis, Albany, Portland, Bend and then settling in Lebanon where she passed away.

Chris was a very strong woman. She worked very hard raising four children and working full time.

Until her health condition made it impossible Chris had a great love of the outdoors. She loved working in the garden, camping and spending time with her husband and family.

Christine is survived by her daughters, Theresa Edmiston and Lisa Van Winkle and her sons Brian Wright and Michael Wright. She had four granddaughter’s six grandsons and one great grandson. She is also survived by her sister Verna France and brother Gy Pickens.

Respecting the wishes of not gathering there will be no service. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

