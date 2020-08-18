Christine Sjogren

Christine Anneliese Sjogren died at the age of 96 on May 6, 2020 of natural causes. Her family was with her at the time of her death. Christine was born in Chemnitz, Germany, on November 1, 1923, to Bruno Oertel and Liesel (Müller) Oertel, who immigrated to Portland, Oregon in 1935.

There they joined a close-knit German community. Christine was an exceptional scholar and attended both Reed College and Mills College of Oakland (BA 1945), as well as Johns Hopkins, where she earned a PhD in German Literature in 1950. She met her future husband, Per Hugo Sjögren, a recent Swedish immigrant, in 1949 at the University of Kansas at Lawrence, where both had their first teaching jobs. Christine and Per were married in the Reed College Chapel on December 26, 1950. Eventually settling in Corvallis to teach at OSU, Christine served as Professor of Modern Languages for some 30 years, while Per completed his PhD in Economics at Columbia, taught, and founded Kings View Realty. Christine's academic writing focused on German Romanticism and especially the Austrian writer, Adalbert Stifter. Her influential book of essays on Stifter's novel, "Der Nachsommer," published by UNC Press in 1972, is still cited widely. Christine was also a gifted, serious concert pianist of classical music.