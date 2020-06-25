Christopher Joe Sanderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 26, 1966 – June 2, 2020

Christopher Joe (Chris) Sanderson passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Virginia (Tinsley) Sanderson of Bowling Green, Missouri, and nephew, Darren Sampson of Kirksville, Missouri.

Chris was born in Louisiana, Missouri and lived in Bowling Green, Missouri with his parents for most of his life. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and completed a course of education for disabled persons at the Lillian Schaper School in Bowling Green. While in Missouri he worked as office support at Ruth Jensen Village and at the Pike County Shop.

As an avid photographer, Chris was often the family pictorial historian. He loved taking pictures at family gatherings and other events in which he was a participant. He enjoyed reading TV Guide, People, and movie magazines in addition to making latch hook rugs. Another favorite pastime was listening to music and dancing to rock and roll whenever he could. Literally, he could dance the night away. He won several bowling trophies in Special Olympics and thoroughly enjoyed his bowling practices.