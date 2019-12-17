Chuck Baker

May 2, 1943 — December 12, 2019

Chuck was the son of Charles E. Baker and Marjorie Francis Baker, born in Medford. He attended schools in Eugene and Salem, graduating from South Salem High School in 1961. He attended Willamette University and Oregon State University, graduating from OSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. In 1964 he married Cheryl (Cherie) Fleischmann.

As a teenager, Chuck began his work career in the grocery business with being a box boy and worked his way through the ranks. Upon graduating from OSU, Chuck joined the Oregon National Guard. He trained as a medic before his honorable discharge. Continuing his career, Chuck was employed by Mayfair Markets, and became a grocery buyer in Oregon. In 1973, fulfilling a life-long desire to own his own business, Chuck purchased and operated the 26th Street ‘Superette’ Market, later starting the ‘Super Deli’. Both businesses were well-known and popular stops for the OSU students and community. Chuck enjoyed his businesses, which included supporting the athletic programs at OSU and Corvallis High School where his wife Cherie worked as a teacher. Chuck retired and sold the businesses in the year 2000.