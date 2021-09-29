 Skip to main content
Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon
Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon

Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon

May 28, 1970 - September 9, 2021

She is survived by husband, David Lemon, of Hillsboro, daughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Dix of Hillsboro, wife, Karlie, half-sister, half-brother, five step-brothers and sisters, three and one-half grandchildren, parents, Melody and David Ball, of Albany, Gerald and Linda Clark, of Salem.

She was a proud "Rebel" graduate in 1988 of South Albany High School. Later she graduated from LBCC with an Associates degree. She lived most of her adult life in Portland with her close-knit family, friends and many pets.

