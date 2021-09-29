Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon

May 28, 1970 - September 9, 2021
She is survived by husband, David Lemon, of Hillsboro, daughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Dix of Hillsboro, wife, Karlie, half-sister, half-brother, five step-brothers and sisters, three and one-half grandchildren, parents, Melody and David Ball, of Albany, Gerald and Linda Clark, of Salem.
She was a proud "Rebel" graduate in 1988 of South Albany High School. Later she graduated from LBCC with an Associates degree. She lived most of her adult life in Portland with her close-knit family, friends and many pets.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.