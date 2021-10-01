 Skip to main content
Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon
Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon

May 28, 1970 - September 9, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2, at 2:00 p.m., at the Mennonite Village Pavilion, Albany.

