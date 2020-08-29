Clair Allen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 1935 – August 24, 2020

Clair Edward Allen, aka “Two Gun,” “Rowdy,” 85, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice Home in Albany. Clair was born July 31, 1935 in Crawfordsville, to Harry and Venetta (Jochimsen) Allen. He graduated high school in Redmond in 1953. Clair was a jack of many trades, including but not limited to… construction and logging.

Clair was preceded in death by his sister Jauanita and his son Bruce Allen.

He is survived by his wife of four years Judy (Hermans) Allen, his son Randy and his wife Renee Allen, his daughter in law Kathy Allen. His grandchildren: Bryon Allen, Phillip Allen, Harry Allen, Roxanne Savedra, Ryan Allen and Rodney Allen. His step-children: Diane Conley, Michael Berry, Bart Doern, and Andy Doern. Step-grandchildren: Emily Applegate, Parker Conley, Jared Berry, Devon Berry, Natalie Conley, Kendall Doern, Anna Doern, Logan Doern, Drew Doern, and Trent Doern. Clair is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, his brother Darrel Allen and sisters Pat Allen and Leola Reel.

Clair requested that no services be held; a private family gathering will be held. He will be greatly missed. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. www.hustonjost.com