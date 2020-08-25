 Skip to main content
Claire Renard

Claire Renard

December 18, 1945 – August 19, 2020

Claire Marie Renard, “Tinker,” was born in Clatskanie, Oregon, December 18, 1945. Claire passed away of natural causes in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 19, 2020.

Claire is survived by her mother, Claire Sproul; siblings John, Dick, Caprice, Betty, and Diana; her children D'Anne Hammond, Colleen Doyle Point, and Bill Wagner; and her grandchildren Michael, Jacob, Megan, Colton, Marshall, and Rachael; and friends too many to count. Rest her soul.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more information or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

