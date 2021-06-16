 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clara Hutcheson
0 entries

Clara Hutcheson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clara Hutcheson

September 7, 1921 - May 5, 2021

Clara Marie Hutcheson, 99, of Albany, died May 5, 2021, at Avamere in Albany.

She was born in Elkton, Oregon, an only child to Gilbert and Selma Cheever.

She graduated from Albany High School in May 1939. She worked for the Bureau of Mines for 23 years. She was a member of the Albany Eagles for 48 years. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many countries with members of the Eagles Auxilary.

Surviving are daughter, Judee Hubert, and sons, Denny and Steve Hutcheson, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at the Albany Eagles, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man with 39 wives, 94 children, dies in India

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News