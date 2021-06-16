Clara Hutcheson

September 7, 1921 - May 5, 2021
Clara Marie Hutcheson, 99, of Albany, died May 5, 2021, at Avamere in Albany.
She was born in Elkton, Oregon, an only child to Gilbert and Selma Cheever.
She graduated from Albany High School in May 1939. She worked for the Bureau of Mines for 23 years. She was a member of the Albany Eagles for 48 years. She enjoyed traveling and was able to visit many countries with members of the Eagles Auxilary.
Surviving are daughter, Judee Hubert, and sons, Denny and Steve Hutcheson, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at the Albany Eagles, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m.
