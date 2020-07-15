Clarence Douglas “Bud” Spencer Jr.

February 20, 1926 – May 19, 2020
Longtime Albany businessman and civic leader, “Bud” Spencer passed away May 19, 2020 at the Salem Hospital. He was 94 years old. Bud was a longtime Albany resident, well known for his love of family, big heart, and savvy business acumen. Bud was a pillar of the Albany community for many years, and was active until recently.
Bud was born to Clarence and Hazel Spencer on February 20, 1926 in Eugene, Oregon. They preceded him in death. One brother, Richard Spencer, survives him. A sister, Beverly Berks, and a brother, William Spencer, preceded him in death.
Bud graduated from Albany High School in 1944. After graduation he had an opportunity to play baseball for the Portland Beavers, but instead enlisted with the U.S. Air Force as an aviation cadet. He was later honorably discharged. The service to his country was something Bud was especially proud of.
While in the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Louise “Lou” Schlegel. Lou preceded him in death in 1988.
After his discharge from the service, Bud and Lou returned to Albany. Bud then attended Oregon State University for two years where he majored in business.
Bud and Lou started their family in 1947. His four children were the pride of his life. They are sons, Monty (wife Diana) of Mesquite, Nevada, Mike (wife Grace) of Keizer, Oregon, Jeff (wife Jennifer) of Kodiak, Alaska, and Kona, Hawaii, and daughter Kelley (Spencer) Anderson (husband Jeff) of Albany, Oregon.
Bud is also survived by 15 grandchildren, including Andrew Spencer, Leslie (Spencer) Pierce, Dustin Ford, Jason Spencer, Erin (Spencer) Coggan, Matt Spencer, Lindsay (Spencer) Birchfield, Justin Adkinson, David Adkinson, Kandice Adkinson (Reeb), Jamey Spencer, Jessica (Spencer) Hill, Zach Tjernlund, Tyler Tjernlund, Amelia (Anderson) Sullivan and Allyson (Anderson) Rodriguez.
Bud was also blessed with 36 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In 1948 Bud bought Independent Motor Transport (IMT). He started with just one truck. One of his first hauling jobs was hauling apples for his father, who operated an apple orchard. He later became the agent for Bekins Moving and Storage in Albany. By hard work and dedication, Bud eventually built his fleet to 100 trucks and 5 cranes.
In 1975 Bud sold his Bekins franchise and started a new venture, Spencer and Sons Enterprises. Spencer and Sons acquired homes, remodeled them, and in turn sold them.
In 1979 he started Spencer Development (SDI). He purchased land that he developed into properties for office buildings and warehouses that he leased out. In 1979 SDI purchased 100 acres in Tangent, Oregon and developed Tangent Industrial Park (TIP). Over a period of 15 years, TIP built 9 warehouse buildings, totaling over 300,000 square feet.
He continued to acquire land well into his seventies that he developed for commercial and industrial use, acting as general contractor, manager and leasing agent.
Bud and his sons developed Northwood, a residential home subdivision in North Albany.
In addition to his family, Bud’s church was a most important part of his life. Bud was a longtime, active member of First Assembly of God in Albany, where he was an usher for Sunday morning services.
He often drove the church youth choir tour bus as they traveled around to state parks and churches to perform in Oregon, California and Utah.
Bud and Lou also hosted bible study groups at their home where 40 or more people would gather each Thursday night for many years.
The Spencer home was always open to their children’s friends and it was known as “the place to gather.” They hosted an exchange student from Sweden. As well they were well known for offering their home to young people who needed a place to live.
Bud was a member of the Albany Rotary Club for over 69 years. He was the club president in 1961-62. He was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. For the last 5 years of his life, Bud continued to attend Rotary meetings regularly and either his daughter Kelley or son Mike would make sure he got to and from the meetings safely. The Rotary Club of Albany honored him for his long-standing commitment to the values of Rotary International.
Bud was also honored with the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Distinguished Service Award. He served as the President of the Albany, Oregon Chamber of Commerce in 1964.
Bud loved to decorate his home for the holidays, and he won several awards for his Christmas light displays.
For many years, Bud was known as Albany’s “unofficial weatherman”, broadcasting daily weather reports on radio station KRKT, always ending with a joke for the day. He kept weather records including high and low temperatures, using his weather station in his backyard. Some of the data Bud collected is still part of the National Weather Bureau’s archives.
His family was important to him. Bud purchased a home in Kailua Kona, Hawaii where he enjoyed spending the winter months. His family would frequently travel to Hawaii to spend time enjoying many family reunions.
After “Lou’s” death in 1988, Bud married Flora Butts in 2007. Flora brought to the family a daughter, son-in-law, son, granddaughter and two great grandchildren. Flora preceded Bud in death in October 2019.
Bud’s family gathered on Father’s Day to celebrate and share memories of their father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Bud lived an amazing life and is now finished with the work God gave him to do here on Earth. His family finds comfort in knowing he has a new mind, new body, and is with those he loves in his new home in Heaven.
Remembrances can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.