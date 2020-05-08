Clarence Yoshito Omoto

When Clarence moved to San Francisco following his graduation from UN, he joined the Japanese Church of Christ (now Christ United Presbyterian Church) where he met and married his wife, Vi Miyakawa. Being the type to always lend a hand, Clarence and Vi devoted years of service to helping CUPC prosper with Clarence eventually serving as a church elder.

Clarence and Vi’s lives of work, church and friends were soon enriched with the birth of their daughter, Leilani and a couple of years later, the birth of their son, Steven. Clarence volunteered with Steven’s Boy Scout Troop for nine years during which Steven achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. As the years passed Clarence and Vi put Leilani and Steven through college, Leilani and Steven got married and their four granddaughters were born! Clarence fully enjoyed his retirement, fishing, hunting mushrooms and getting his garden just the way he wanted it.

In 1998 Clarence and Vi moved from San Mateo, California to Corvallis, to be near to Steven and Leilani’s families. For several years they attended NW Hills Baptist Church then moved to the First Presbyterian Church where they are still members.