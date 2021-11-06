Claude E. Reed

April 2, 1939 - October 23, 2021

Claude "Butch" Eugene Reed, 82, of Dewey, Oklahoma passed on to go fishing with his granddaughter Morgan on October 23, 2021. He was born and raised in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He moved with his mother to California as a teen. While living in California he met Shirley Ann Maris and they were married. They had three children: Laura Ann Niskanen, Lebanon, Oregon, Penny Elaine Castiglia, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Aaron Walter Reed, Albany, Oregon.

He worked for and retired from Willamette Industries in Albany, Oregon. He also had an Exotic Bird Wholesale business. After retirement he moved to Oklahoma where he met his second wife Kay Plemons and gained a stepdaughter, Robyn Leeson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

He loved to fish for catfish in the lakes and rivers of Oklahoma. He actually loved to fish wherever he could put a line in. If he wasn't fishing he was watching the birds around his trailer. After Kay passed away he took to the road to go fishing in Arizona, California, Nevada and Oregon. He returned to his beloved Oklahoma in April of 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lyle Reed and his mother, A. Lucille Wyse. His brother, Everett O. Reed, and granddaughter Morgan Christine Stein-Bass. He leaves behind his three children, six of seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He passed away peacefully with the help of the Journey Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. We would like to thank the Journey Home for all of their care and compassion during his passing.