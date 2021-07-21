June 18, 1938 – July 12, 2021

Claudine Dayton, a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Born in 1938 in Ryderwood, Washington, to Claude and Kay Lankins (now Wren), Claudine spent most of her life in Lebanon. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956, where she was active in band and theater. She served the Lebanon area as a licensed tax consultant for over 55 years.

Claudine enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. as well as Europe. She participated in several theater productions for theaters in both Albany and Corvallis. She was a great cook, an avid reader, a beloved friend, and a dedicated Anglophile.

Claudine is survived by her daughters, Jill (Zenus) Barnes, Judy (Matt) Peters, and Joan (Steve) Suing, all of Lebanon, and her son, Jeff Smith, of Salem. She is also survived by her mother, Kay Wren, her sister, Nina Weddel (Scott), and her brother, Gregg (Joyce) Wren, as well as three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dayton.

No funeral service is planned per Claudine's wishes but her daughters are organizing a celebration of her life for family and friends to be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.