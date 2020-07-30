Claus Andreas Sass

Claus tinkered on old houses, designed and improved his ‘fishing shack’ on the Alsea, drove red Ford pickups, golfed and hunted, faithfully walked his numerous dogs and devoured braunchweiger sandwiches with sweet pickles. He was friendly and happy. He volunteered for six OHSU cancer trials and described those bittersweet medical experiences as big bowls of rocky road ice cream.

Claus loved God, his family, and neighbors and friends that became for him a wider authentic family.

He has left for now: wife Kim; sister Yvonne Weeces of Blair, Nebraska; sister Peggy (Loran) Sell of Tidewater; brother of his heart Gordon (Mary Sabatka) Gamet of Albany; sons Jon and Eric of Albany; children of his heart, Mackenzie McPhate of Albany, Josh Waltman of Woodburn and Dara Hartman of Philomath; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his ‘GB’ kin; his coffee guys and his church family at Faith Lutheran in Albany.

If you are so inclined, consider a donation in his memory to FISH of Albany, the Evergreen Hospice House or the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. You can send donations directly or to Fisher Funeral Home for processing (www.fisherfuneralhome.com).

At some time in the non-pandemic future, Kim will host a peach pie social at the Masonic Cemetery on Broadway Street in Albany where he is buried. Please bring a lawn chair, your dog on a leash and a sense of humor. We can celebrate Claus as well as the precious gift of life God has granted each of us.

To plant a tree in memory of Claus Sass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.