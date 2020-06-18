Cleatis D. Frederick

March 7, 1930 – June 13, 2020
Cleatis Dwane Frederick, 90, who was a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away June 13, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
He was born in Osage, Arkansas, to Charley and Verda (Mitchell) Frederick.
He married Wanda Marlene Gates on December 3, 1948, in Lacomb. They were married for 48 1/2 years before her death in 1998. He then married Lorna Richards on August 7, 2007. She is still residing in Lebanon.
Mr. Frederick worked at Champion International for 35 years and then he worked at Smurfitt Corp. of Sweet Home until his retirement in 1992.
He loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, travelling, yard sales, growing a garden, and fixing clocks.
Mr. Frederick is survived by his wife, Lorna; four daughters - Linda Place, Carol Martin, Jill Jones (Tadashi) and Joyce Gariepy all of Eugene. One brother, Dewey Frederick (Sharon) of Salem and one sister, Freda Darby, of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Wanda, his son Kenneth (Pamela), and his sister Chrysteen Kunz.
He had eight grandchildren (Rachel, Mathew, Michael, April, Derek, Aaron, Ryan, and Kaylee) and three great-grandchildren (Gracelynn, Jordan, and James). He also had four step-children (Mike, Shari, Vickie, and Rick). He also leaves behind many other family and friends who will miss him greatly.
Viewing will be held from 4 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19th at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon. Flower arrangements can be sent to Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Contributions in Mr. Frederick's name may be made to the American Lung Association.
