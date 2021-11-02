Cleda A. Jones

November 20, 1922 - September 15, 2021

Cleda lived a long and full life. She and her husband Calvert (CE) Jones farmed South of Corvallis for over 50 years. They were active in the community and the Oregon State Grange.

She is survived by eight of her nine sons, her 5 siblings, and many grandchildren.

A celebration of Cleda's life will be held for friends, family and community members on Saturday, Nov. 6th at 11 a.m. at the Mary's River Grange Hall, near Philomath, Oregon.