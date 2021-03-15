Cleora Sheeran

July 25, 1922 - February 25, 2021

Cleora Louise Thon Sheeran passed away peacefully at her home in Albany on February 25, 2021.

Cleora was born on July 25, 1922 in Kalispell, Montana to Cleora and Raymond Thon. She spent her childhood in Kalispell as one of ten cousins. Her summers were spent swimming, picnicking, and hiking at Bitterroot Lake. She continued to share this tradition with her own children during summer vacations at the family cabin built by her father.

After graduation from Flathead High School, Cleora worked as a dental assistant in her uncle's dental practice. It was here that she met a young man, Norman Sheeran, from nearby Columbia Falls who walked in and waited patiently for an appointment at the end of the day. They married on December 28, 1947. After a honeymoon in Glacier National Park, the couple settled in Seattle, Washington. They raised their five children in Seattle. After 23 years in Seattle, Norman's career brought them to Albany, Oregon.

Cleora was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Albany for 45 years. She served as a deacon and on many committees. Cleora was a member of Chi Sigma and Modern Travelers.