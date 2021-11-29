Clifford "Cliff" Smith

June 14, 1929 – October 27, 2021

Cliff Smith, 92, of Corvallis, passed away on October 27, 2021.

He was born on June 14, 1929 to Edwin and Eva (Jochimsen) Smith in Albany. He grew up on the family farm with his two brothers, Glenn and Floyd Smith and his sister, Doris Pimm. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1948.

On August 24, 1952 he married Janice Rathman in Halsey. They first lived in Albany then Cliff was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Germany and made some lifelong friends. He was honorably discharged and returned home to farm with his brothers. Cliff and Janice then purchased a home close to the family farm and raised two daughters, Debi Wahl and Barb Lunsford.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Barb and brother, Floyd.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Debi; brother, Glenn and sister, Doris.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Oakville Presbyterian Church, 29970 Church Rd., Shedd.

