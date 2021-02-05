 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifford Vaughn

Clifford Vaughn

{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford Darwin Vaughn

September 18, 1930 - January 27, 2021

Clifford Darwin Vaughn (Mike) went home to be with Jesus after a short battle with heart disease. Born in Bosworth, Missouri, his family moved to California for a few years when he was young, before moving to Philomath. There he met Betty Maurine Zimmerman. They married in 1948. Cliff loaded box cars in a lumber mill before becoming a logger. After retirement he did custom farming for a number of years.

Survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, his children, Cheryl Sexton (Jim), Patsy Vaughn, Stephanie Gallagher (Jay), Jill Green (Mark), and David Vaughn (Karen), 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, he will be missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News