Clifford Vaughn

September 18, 1930 - January 27, 2021
Clifford Darwin Vaughn (Mike) went home to be with Jesus after a short battle with heart disease. Born in Bosworth, Missouri, his family moved to California for a few years when he was young, before moving to Philomath. There he met Betty Maurine Zimmerman. They married in 1948. Cliff loaded box cars in a lumber mill before becoming a logger. After retirement he did custom farming for a number of years.
Survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty, his children, Cheryl Sexton (Jim), Patsy Vaughn, Stephanie Gallagher (Jay), Jill Green (Mark), and David Vaughn (Karen), 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, he will be missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.