Clyde Goin

May 17, 1932 – July 28, 2020
Clyde was born in a two-room home on the Kilpatrick Ranch in Imperial, Nebraska to Everett Elijah Goin and Carrie Amy Octavia Sparks Goin. He was the tenth of eleven children, coming to Albany, Oregon at the age of seven and graduating from Jefferson High School, in Jefferson, Oregon.
One sister survives, Norma Nordyke, Tigard, Oregon. Clyde married Marilyn Ruth Miller in 1951. They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary August 12.
Two loving daughters, JoAnn (Hartley) Kidd, Anderson, Indiana Kayleen (Steve) Brown Surprise, Arizona, and wife Marilyn of Dallas, Oregon, survive. Also five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As a young father and husband, Clyde worked ten years Mayflower Milk, Salem, making home deliveries and was known as the “Whistling Milkman”.
Clyde was a minister of the gospel for 55 years, serving five years in Australia, 14 years in Wyoming and remaining years in Springfield and Newberg, Oregon.
Clyde had a strong bass voice which gained him a role in the Salem Singers, choirs, quartets and singing with his wife and daughters. He loved fishing and hunting – deer, antelope, moose, elk and bear in Wyoming and kangaroo, wild pig and fox in the outback of Australia. But his greatest joy was sharing the love of Christ with everyone. His favorite gospel artists were the Gaithers and the Booth Brothers.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks for the tender loving care Clyde received from Brighton Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.