September 23, 1948 - July 3, 2021
Clyde "Mike" Michael Schell passed away July 3, 2021.
Mike was a craftsman. He worked as a brickmason/hod carrier, and for the Corvallis School District in the maintenance department. He attended OSU to study horticulture, and grew many varieties of grapes, nuts and kiwi at his property in Lewisburg.
Mike worked with wood, creating detailed carvings. He also created beautiful knives, forging the blades and carving the handles from rare and exotic woods.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth (Rassmussen) Schell, and his father, Clyde Clifford Schell. He is survived by his sister, Karenn Juhnke, and brother-in-law, Ron Juhnke, his nephew, George, and partner, Connie, and niece, Shelli. He has a great-niece and nephew he greatly enjoyed.
Never forgotten.
