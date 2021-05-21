Coila M. Hinman

October 4, 1935 - March 11, 2021

Coila M (Cookie) Hinman passed away at Anna's House, Albany, Oregon. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John. Her son, Caesar Jaime (Gail); daughter, Brenda Jaime-Salvatore; son, Rudy Jaime (Dawn); sister, Editha Phelps; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Kristy Jaime and her youngest daughter, Ronda Rosencratz.

She was a daughter of the King for over 50 years. She had a ministry for women in need, was a foster parent, provided a refuge for battered and abused women, worked with her husband in a mobile missionary group, helped to establish Sweet Home HOPE, Inc, delivered "Meals on Wheels" in Sweet Home, worked on a Christian Hot Line and was always available to help people where ever and whenever needed.

Cookie was a single mother of five children living in city housing in Corpus Christi, Texas, attending LVN school and taking care of an elderly lady at night with the help of friends with the children when she met John. After a few weeks he asked her to marry him and she said "yes" if he would get her a phone. They were married July 2, 1965 after her graduation.