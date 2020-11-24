 Skip to main content
Connie Cox

September 11, 1936 – November 9, 2020

Connie and family moved to Nashville, Oregon from Iola, Kansas as a child. She moved to Summit, Oregon shortly after. Connie graduated from Corvallis High School in 1954 and married Leonard Cox shortly thereafter. They had two daughters: Debra Demele (Don) in Tacoma, Washington and Terri Houseman in Monroe, Oregon.

The family lived in various places in Oregon and finally settled in Alpine, Oregon in 1962. Connie divorced in 1982, attended LBCC for a short time and finally settled in Monroe, Oregon, where she remained until her death. She worked at Corvallis Manor for 17 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, sister Linda Alden (Ray) and several grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Wesley and Dennis and her parents William and Gladys Andrews. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

