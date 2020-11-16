Constance Aimone

After Don Pohle passed away in April 2020, Connie decided to move back to Oregon. She had missed Oregon and wanted to spend time with her children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She moved to Albany, Oregon and was living with her daughter and son-in-law Robin and Gene D'Agostini. Family was everything to Connie, and even though her life was cut short she was able to spend quality time with the ones she loved.

Connie is survived by her six children and their families. Starting with the oldest is Robert John Aimone and Irene of Madras, Oregon, Robin “Candee” Aimone D'Agostini and Gene D'Agostini of Albany, Oregon, Michael Aimone of Portland, Oregon, David Wayne Aimone and Kelly of Washougal, Washington, Lisa Marie Aimone Barnard and Brian Barnard of Florence, Oregon, and the baby of the family Kim Ann Aimone Lucero of North Bend, Oregon. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In Coos Bay, Oregon, she has two brothers-in-law and their families; Jim Peterson (Sarah) and Bob Peterson (Dorothy). We also want to include all of her siblings and Don's family back in Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her second love, Don, both her parents, a sister Marilyn, a brother Bobby, and her granddaughter Amanda D'Agostini.

We are grateful for her life and mourn her passing but find comfort in knowing she will be reuniting with her loved ones that have passed. Connie will be buried with her husband Raymond Aimone at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon. A family celebration will be held at the cemetery in the summer of 2021. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.