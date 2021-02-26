Consuelo Jean Armfield

Connie was born in Pasco, Washington, the daughter of Walter Ames Keyes and Marvel Van Houchin-Keyes. Shortly after graduating from high school in Pasco, she married Robert Weldon Armfield, and they moved to eastern Montana to start their new life together working on an uncle's cattle ranch. Later, they moved to Billings, Montana, where two of their three children were born (Scott and Patti). At the same time, Connie started working for a local phone company, which later became AT&T. Both Connie and her family were extremely proud of her achievements as a career woman in a predominantly male field. Noting that she fought hard for the rights of working women on a wide range of issues from clothing restrictions to equal pay. Eventually, the family settled into a suburb just outside Portland, but not before brief moves to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where their last son was born (Brett), and Burley, Idaho. After working for AT&T for several years, Connie retired in 1988.