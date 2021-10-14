Corinne Elma Kundert

At Corinne's request, no services will be held. Please leave condolences for the family on the website. We would like to extend special thanks to the staff at StoneyBrook; Debbie, Debbie, Leslie and all the caregivers who were so kind to our mother. Also, to Mother's Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care Team. Thank You for all of your support and kindness in caring for our Mother. Bless You All. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.