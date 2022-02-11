Creagh Brennan Hawes

March 28, 1933-February 02, 2022

Creagh Hawes, 88, died in Sherwood of natural causes on Wednesday February 2, 2022. Creagh was born March 28, 1933 in Pendleton, to Joseph Patrick Brennan and Creagh Inge Brennan. She had a Bachelor of Education from Oregon State University and a Masters in Education and Administration from University of Oregon.

She married Robert R. Hawes on August 6, 1955 in Pendleton and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.

Creagh was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was involved in many community organizations, including the board of the Oregon East Symphony. She was a member of the BJ chapter of P.E.O. in Pendleton and chapter DQ in Corvallis. Because of her outstanding community service she was named citizen of the year in 2003 in Pendleton. Her community will long benefit from her many contributions.

Creagh lived life to the fullest. She was passionate about children and education. She always had time for her many friends. Her family was the center of her universe. Her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will always remember her hugs, story time and love. She will be greatly missed but her legacy lives on.

Creagh was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Creagh Brennan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Bob, her brother Patrick, and her sister Gregory. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Hawes of Copenhagen Denmark, Creagh Schoen (Mike) of Sherwood, and Shelley Denson (Casey) of Corvallis. Creagh is survived by five grandchildren, Courtney, Christoffer, Nicholas, Riley and Meghan and two great grandchildren, Reagan and Mack.

Creagh has requested a private family celebration and in lieu of flowers please send a donation to the charity of your choice.