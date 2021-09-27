Curtis Allen Myers

August 20, 1936 - September 24, 2021

Beloved pastor and former missionary, Curtis A. Myers, was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 20, 1936 to Virgil and Itha Myers, one of five children. After graduating from high school, where he played sports and enjoyed rich friendships, Curt attended Bethany Bible College to prepare for ministry. There he met and married the love of his life. He graduated in 1959. He and his wife, Margaret, began their ministry as Assistant Pastors at First Assembly, Cheyenne, Wyoming. He then served as Assistant Pastor in Sunnyvale, California and then responded to the call to be Senior Pastor in Placerville, California, serving for six years and building a new facility. The Myers then moved to Newberg, Oregon, where they pastored for three years, again building a new church.

The Myers then received an appointment as foreign missionaries in the Assemblies of God. They ministered in Indonesia for 18 years. For 13 of those years, they pastored an international congregation in Jakarta. While in Indonesia he served eight years as Assemblies of God Field Chairman of that country.