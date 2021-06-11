Curtis Arlen Flake

October 11, 1942 - June 2, 2021

He was 78. Born in Denver, Colorado, to Morris Clayton Flake and Ione Evelyn (Fleming) Flake. Curtis graduated from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, California. Shortly after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy. He deployed to Florida to support the military during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. He had one daughter, Jessica Flake.

After his time in the service, Curtis worked various jobs in aerospace and CalTrans. Discovering that he preferred working outdoors, he went to work for his brother's company, True Meridian Land Surveying, where he learned how to survey. For twenty years Curtis surveyed with various companies, first in California and then in Oregon. Perhaps his favorite job was during his retirement years, where for twelve years he delivered medications to elderly patients for pharmacies in Corvallis. Curtis enjoyed the friendships that he made with employees of the pharmacies and with the customers to whom he delivered. Often, he would take long lunch breaks and watch ducks and wildlife along the Willamette River.