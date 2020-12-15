Curtis Hanson

Raised on a farm in North Dakota, he was an animal lover. He had various cats and dogs throughout his life, even a duck at one time. In December of 1964 at the age of 9 the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in the middle of the terrible 1964 floods. Living in a large family, he was always playing jokes on his younger sister, Marcine. He enjoyed visiting with his friends and family having some laughs and good times. He was always ready for a good discussion about sports or play some video poker, telling his machines what to do. Curtis was very intelligent and in fact skipped 1st grade and went immediately into 2nd grade. He fit in well with his new environment, embracing fishing and sports.