Cynthia Kay Jack

March 28, 1949 – July 5, 2020
Cynthia ‘Mama Cindy’ Kay Jack passed away from natural causes on July 5, 2020. She passed away in her home under hospice care with her loved ones in attendance.
Cindy Melton was born in Corvallis, Oregon on March 28, 1949 to Loma ‘Penny’ Melton. She was joined by three brothers over the next few years. She attended school in Corvallis where, in second grade, she met her future husband, Brian Jack. The two were wed in October of 1967 after graduation from high school. She moved to Tennessee for a year while Brian went to school in the Navy. They then moved to San Diego. Brian and Cindy remained married for almost 53 years and raised three sons, Jeff, Jarrod, and Jason.
During her marriage she would occasionally work outside the home. She would take jobs that would allow her to meet interesting people and sounded like fun. She learned bartending in San Diego and stayed with it through many places and bars until she tired of the long nights. She met a lot of people and most all turned into friends.
She had a glowing smile and an infectious laugh. Cindy and her family loved living in Scio but moved back to Corvallis then Albany to be closer to family when their health began declining.
Cindy enjoyed her family, reading, traveling around Oregon, Washington and California but especially the Oregon Coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Penny and John, and her two brothers, John and Daniel. She is survived by her husband Brian; sons Jeff, Jarrod, and Jason; brother Andy Bell; nephew Tony Melton; grandchildren Josselyn, Justin, Jenna, Caden; and great-grandchildren Kiara and DJ.
Cindy requested instead of flowers, that people plant a tree or bush in her memory or donate to your favorite charity. Cindy also requested no celebration of life be held at this time due to the health crisis. She told her family to hold one in the future if they thought it safe. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
