June 28, 1926 - March 15, 2022

Dale Bartlett Bledsoe died on March 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Oregon. She was 95 years old at the time of her death. Dale was born in Munday, Texas, on June 28, 1926, to parents, Gomer Cleveland Bartlett and May Bartlett. Dale had one sibling, sister Deen Bartlett Waller, who predeceased Dale.

Dale grew up in Haskell, Texas, graduating from high school at the age of 16, and from the University of Texas at Austin in 1943, summa cum laude, at age 19 and was accepted to the University of Texas Law School. However, instead of attending law school, she married her high school sweetheart, Carrol Dean Bledsoe. The two started a family in Haskell, and son Mark Stephen Bledsoe was born there in 1951.

In 1953 Carrol, Dale and Mark drove the Alcan Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they lived for several years. Dale taught kindergarten. In the summers she was a flight attendant for Wien Alaska Airways. Son David Carrol Bledsoe was born in Fairbanks in 1956.

In 1957 Carrol, Dale, Mark and David moved to Portland, Oregon, for Carrol to pursue a degree in dentistry. While he attended college in Portland, followed by dental school, Dale taught elementary school. Daughter Melissa Bledsoe Fischer was born in Portland in 1963.

After Carrol's graduation from the University of Oregon School of Dentistry the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Carrol began his dental practice and Dale focused on the family as a stay at home mom. Some years later when her children were older Dale began a successful career in Anchorage as a licensed real estate sales agent, working for Marston Real Estate. She also studied graduate level psychology.

In 1976 Dale and daughter, Melissa, moved to Salem, Oregon. At that time Dale was recently divorced from Carrol, and she had always wanted to attend law school.

She graduated from Willamette College of Law in 1979 and was admitted that year to the Oregon Bar. She practiced law in Salem until 1983, when she became a judge for the State of Oregon Tax Court. She served in this capacity until 1991, when she retired from the bench. Dale continued to live in Salem following her retirement. She was an avid bridge player. She spent many evenings, and after she retired, many afternoons and evenings playing bridge with her friends. She was an elegant dresser and loved entertaining, throwing many parties of all sizes, and she relished giving beautifully wrapped gifts. She frequented the Salem Public Library and read three books every week for many years. She loved the Saturday markets, movies, angel food cake with strawberries, sewing clothes and planting flowers. She also loved to travel. Dale made many trips with both friends and family to locations around the world. She adored her friends and family, cherishing the birth of each grandchild and great-grandchild. In 2016 Dale moved to Corvallis, Oregon, to be closer to family.

Dale's survivors include her children, Mark Bledsoe (Cindy), David Bledsoe (Diane) and Melissa Bledsoe Fischer (Tony), plus her grandchildren, Grant Bledsoe (Megan), Megan Bledsoe Ward (Allan), Mia Bledsoe, Claire Bledsoe, Sarah Fischer, Matthew Fischer, Rachel Fischer and Rebecca Fischer, plus great-grandchildren Benjamin Bledsoe, Adam Bledsoe, Madelyn Bledsoe and Zoe Ward.

Dale was preceded in death by her husbands, Carrol Bledsoe, George Frum, Griffith Edwards and James Payne. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gomer Cleveland Bartlett and May Bartlett, and her sister, Deen Bartlett Waller.

At Dale's request, there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be spread by her family later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Habitat for Humanity or another charitable organization, in Dale's name.