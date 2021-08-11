Dale Edward Moulton

Dale E. Moulton, of Corvallis, passed peacefully at his home on August 4, 2021, at the age of 92. Dale was born in Bowmont, Idaho, February 5, 1929, son of Edward W. Moulton and Laura J. Hill. He graduated from Nampa High School. After graduation, he farmed and worked for a meat packing business and an implement company in Idaho, before moving to Corvallis in 1954. Dale and his high school sweetheart, Alene Fay Grass, were married on December 29, 1950, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last December. Dale spent 18 years working at Nebergall Meat Co. and 18 years at Teledyne Wah Chang, retiring in 1992. He was a lifetime member of Corvallis Elks #1413 and belonged to the Full Gospel Business Men's Association and Assembly of God Church. Dale loved hunting, fishing, camping, boats and Studebakers, and even built his own boat. He and Alene enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, spending time with friends, and cherished their Maltese dogs and Siamese cats. Dale is survived by his wife Alene. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Myrtle Rose O'Brien. A special thanks is given to Denise Barbone, Ruth Harris and Signature Hospice for their excellent and caring service to Dale. To leave online condolences or send cards, please send to McHenry Funeral Home, Corvallis. Memorial donations may be made to the Elks Eye Clinic, Heartland Humane Society, or charity of your choice.