Dan Cowley

Dan Sadler Cowley

February 20, 1936 – October 13, 2020

Dan was born in Booneville, Arkansas to Arthur and Clara Cowley. He moved to Riddle Oregon in 1946. He attended school there and met his wife Paula Smith. They were married in 1954 and were together for 65 years.

After high school he joined the army and was stationed in Germany for two years. After that he went to OTI and graduated as a lab technician.

Dan and family moved to Albany Oregon where he worked at Albany General Hospital as a laboratory manager for 32 years.

Dan enjoyed his family, friends, cars, fishing and riding dune buggies and quads in the dunes.

He belonged to Holy Cross Lutheran Church which he helped build.

Dan is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Debra Emerson and Dana Wells and son in law George Wells and son Jeff Cowley. Also his granddaughters Tara Johnson and Niki Cowley and two great granddaughters Alexis Johnson and Jordynn Cowley.

The family takes comfort in knowing that Dan knew Jesus as his Savior and is free from pain.

Due to Covid there will be a private memorial for family.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church 2515 Queen St Albany, Oregon 97321.