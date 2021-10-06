January 10, 1954 - September 27, 2021
Dana Joy Etter passed away on September 27, 2021, in Albany, Oregon, at the age of 67.
The daughter of Charles and Shirley (Weckstrom) Higgins, Dana was born in Los Angeles, California. She married Lawrence Keith Etter on June 19, 1976 in Carpinteria, California. They raised their two daughters in Humboldt County, California. They moved to Paradise, California, to pursue a new career as team truck drivers. After the Camp Fire, they moved to Albany, Oregon, to be closer to family.
Dana was very outgoing and loved meeting new people. She enjoyed volunteering both as a Girl Scout troop leader and as the uniform coordinator for the Fortuna High School Marching Band. A few of her many interests were history, ornithology, botany, sewing, and knitting.
Dana is survived by her husband Lawrence; daughters Heidi Etter and Jacquelyn Etter; mother Shirley Higgins; sister Carla Gay Lyon; and brother Kurt Higgins. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Higgins.
A private graveside service is planned with a memorial service in California at a later date. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
