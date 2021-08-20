May 10, 1951 – August 16, 2021
Daniel Arthur Nixon, 70, of Albany, passed away after a short illness on August 16, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, in Corvallis.
Dan was born May 10, 1951, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Basil H and Shirley (Anderson) Nixon. The family moved to the Corvallis area where Dan attended school in Corvallis and Albany before moving to Lebanon where he attended Lebanon High School. Dan was an accomplished athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and running cross country. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1969.
Following graduation Dan assisted his father in operating his gas station and worked at Commodore Industries before taking a position at Linn Gear Company in 1974. In 1984 Dan left Linn Gear for a position at Rhodes Warden Insurance, Inc. where he enjoyed a very successful 34-year career before retiring in 2018. In 1975 Dan married his wife to be of 46 years, Danita (Melson) Nixon, and they settled in Lebanon. They eventually re-settled in Albany where Dan helped in the management of Rhodes Warden Insurance, Inc. Albany office.
Dan was a member of the Albany Rotary Club for many years volunteering on local projects. He served on the management board of Linn County United Way and served as a loaned executive. He also served many years on the City of Millersburg Planning commission. As a younger man Dan was active in JC, volunteering for many projects, serving in leadership roles in the Lebanon Club. He coached little league baseball, basketball, and service as a volunteer umpire. He was recognized as the Junior First Citizen of Lebanon in 1985 for his volunteer activities.
Dan was an accomplished athlete staying active for many years playing basketball, fast pitch and slow pitch softball, and golf. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved sports of all kinds.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; sister, Virginia; and brothers, Michael and Tommy. He is survived by his wife, Danita (Melson) Nixon; father, Harold Nixon, and partner Joan Posch, of Jefferson; sister, Jane Nixon, of Jefferson; son, Grant Nixon and partner, Candace Sharp, of Albany; daughter, Mandy, and husband, Bob Forester, of Eugene; daughter, Beth Gifford, and husband, Sean, of Eugene; grandchildren, Taitum and Austin Forester, and Brockton, Kelsie, and Bria Gifford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Dan's honor be sent to United Way of Linn and Benton Counties, 1127 Hill Street SE, Albany, OR 97322.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Linn County Fairgrounds.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
