Daniel B. Wheeler

June 16, 1952 - September 29, 2020
Dan, the son of James Scott Wheeler and Edith Louise Parker Wheeler, was born in Lebanon, and attended local schools. An experienced mushroom and truffle hunter, he disappeared near Charleston, September 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, June 19, Sandridge Cemetery, 3 p.m. Please bring memories to share, and take home a memento.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.