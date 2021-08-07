Daniel "Danny" Inzerillo

November 5, 1956 – July 31, 2021
Daniel (Danny) Joseph Inzerillo, 64, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021.
Danny was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph C. and Jocelyn Inzerillo, Jr. At five years old, the family moved to Lynwood, California, where he enjoyed participating in cub scouts, boy scouts and karate lessons. Moving to Cerritos, California at the age of 15, he loved hanging with friends, surfing, and motorcycle riding in the desert. He was a self-taught musician, learning to play the guitar, piano, banjo, harmonica and more.
In October, 1974, Danny joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for three years during Vietnam before being honorably discharged in September 1977. During this time, he worked in the boiler room as he sailed the Tropics of Asia on the U.S.S. Ben Stoddard, docking in Pearl Harbor for a little over a year. While living in Hawaii, Danny became a certified scuba diver. Finally moving to Oregon in his 30s, Danny loved drawing, fishing and bowling. He also was known as a great manual lathe machinist.
Danny is survived by his sisters, Jackie (Mike) Fox Reynolds, Robin (Mark) Johnson, and Dawn Coombs; nieces, Rachelle Godinho, and Hollie Coombs; nephews, Tony Godinho, Tyler Price, and Nick Coombs; and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Danny was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, David.
A military service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 13, at Providence Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 35787 Richardson Gap Rd., Scio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
