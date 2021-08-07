Daniel "Danny" Inzerillo

November 5, 1956 – July 31, 2021

Daniel (Danny) Joseph Inzerillo, 64, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021.

Danny was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph C. and Jocelyn Inzerillo, Jr. At five years old, the family moved to Lynwood, California, where he enjoyed participating in cub scouts, boy scouts and karate lessons. Moving to Cerritos, California at the age of 15, he loved hanging with friends, surfing, and motorcycle riding in the desert. He was a self-taught musician, learning to play the guitar, piano, banjo, harmonica and more.

In October, 1974, Danny joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for three years during Vietnam before being honorably discharged in September 1977. During this time, he worked in the boiler room as he sailed the Tropics of Asia on the U.S.S. Ben Stoddard, docking in Pearl Harbor for a little over a year. While living in Hawaii, Danny became a certified scuba diver. Finally moving to Oregon in his 30s, Danny loved drawing, fishing and bowling. He also was known as a great manual lathe machinist.