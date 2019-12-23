Daniel Delbert Eckhold

March 13, 1950 - December 8, 2019

Dan’s professional career illustrated his passion for carpentry, hard work, and friendships. He was always one to lend a helping hand whatever the project. He created the carpentry business Renaissance Builders in Peoria, Illinois, which he owned and operated until 1976, when he married the love of his life Chris McKenzie, and moved with her to her home state of Oregon.

After relocating, Dan continued to work as a carpenter for several companies and private contractors, including Oregon State University, where he worked in and later ran the maintenance department – and became a notorious Beaver Fan. During this time, he also made space to help his father-in-law build a custom home. In 2003, Dan and his son Gabe started a new carpentry business, Cornerstone Residential, which they operated until 2007, when Dan was disabled by a brain aneurysm. After a fairly miraculous recovery, Dan lived mainly at home until 2015, when he moved permanently into the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon, a community he and Chris loved and cherished. Dan is preceded in death by his father Vincent.