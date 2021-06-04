 Skip to main content
Daniel Duane Klinkebiel
Daniel Duane Klinkebiel

Daniel Duane Klinkebiel

February 12, 1955 - May 17, 2021

Dan went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 17, 2021, due to acute respiratory failure. He was surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 26, outdoors at Bass Estates Park, 32166 Old Oak Rd. between 1 - 4 p.m. Food and drink provided. This will be casual so feel free to stop by anytime and visit with the family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Spondylitis Association of America.

