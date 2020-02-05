March 22, 1976 – December 19, 2019

Daniel Duyck Worden 43, was born in Walnut Creek California March 22, 1976. Daniel grew up in North Albany as the youngest of 6 adopted children of Glen & Jean Worden. He received his early education from Albany Private School, North Albany Middle School, West Albany and Corvallis High Schools.

Later in life he found that he had a passion for food. He loved to cook for people. He attended Western Culinary Institute in Portland to further his education. He was a cook for several places in Albany and Corvallis, but found his happy place as a chef at First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op in South Corvallis.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Ashley of Corvallis (now Salem); brothers: Matt (Lisa) of Midland, Texas, Aaron of Grand Ronde, Ben of Albany, Erik & Leif Gademsky of Nevada; a sister, Sarah Dennis (Dan) of Lebanon and 4 nieces and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents; brother, Micah and his birth mother Elaine Gademsky.

He was loved and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life was held on December. 28, 2019 at Jesus Pursuit Church in Albany with a burial at Claggett Cemetery in Kaiser, Oregon the following week.

