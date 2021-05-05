July 10, 1950 - April 22, 2021

Daniel Gene Pugh, 70, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Collom) Pugh; daughter Melissa (Pugh) Mills, Albany, Oregon; sons Eric Tyler Pugh, Corvallis, Oregon, and Alex DeMaris, Boston, Massachusetts; and sister Diana (Pugh) MacKenzie of Terrebonne, Oregon.

He was born to Herbert H. and Lamyrna I. (Tandy) Pugh in Oregon. Most of his childhood was spent in Philomath. He would often tell stories of how he enjoyed fishing in a nearby creek with his dog, Zip. His childhood was full of curiosity.

At the age of 17 Dan entered the United States Army, serving from 1967-1974, with a tour of duty in Vietnam extending from December 1968 until January 1970. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star for heroic service and meritorious achievement.

Upon being asked what one of his most fulfilling accomplishments in life was he would proudly answer, "being a father". He enjoyed sharing adventuresome stories that included camping, fishing and basketball games.

Dan retired from Pioneer Telephone Company. Attaining a 40 year dream, he and Kathy moved to Montana, making great friends, and learned to appreciate the middle-of-nowhere lifestyle.