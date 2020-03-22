Daniel Scott Felber

Daniel Scott Felber

July 31, 1962 – March 5, 2020

Daniel Scott Felber, 57, passed away March 5, 2020, in Sutherlin, Oregon. Daniel was born in Madison, Wisconsin.

If you have memories of Dan you would like to share, please email somethingaboutdan@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 541-375-0767.

A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Finley National Wildlife Refuge as Dan was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Felber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

