Darla Comber-Lee

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 1962 – September 19, 2020

Darla Rene Comber-Lee, 58, passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home in Lebanon, Oregon.

Darla was born on January 22, 1962, to Robert and Sherry Lee at Lebanon Community Hospital.

She attended Lebanon Union High School and became a full-time homemaker as a military spouse. The Air Force took her to Spokane, Washington, Omaha, Nebraska, Rantoul, Illinois, Bossier City, Louisiana, Longview, Washington, and West Jordan, Utah, to return home where she lived out her remaining years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Lee, and survived by her mother, Sherry A. Lee, her son, Joshua R. Comber, her daughter-in-law, Jennica Comber, her four grandchildren, Dayton R. Comber, Pryscilla Comber, Promise H. Jaramillo, Presley C. Comber, and great-granddaughter Oakleigh R. Comber. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com