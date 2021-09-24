Darlene Alice Leklem

In her later years, Darlene increasingly developed a taste for adventure, and embodied a sense of "carpe diem." She wanted to try everything, travel widely, and expand beyond her comfort zone. She traveled with her daughter Heather while setting up her photography booth at many outdoor festivals. She traveled several times to Southeast Asia, trekking to Hindu and Buddhist temples, trying traditional foods, and soaring high above rice paddies. She cuddled tigers, enjoyed cocktails in secret gardens, and was never known to turn down a Balinese massage. As she did her entire life, she found tremendous joy in the smallest delights, embraced a childlike sense of wonder at every marvel, and showed tremendous zest for life.

Her entire life, Darlene made friends of strangers through her genuine interest in learning about others, her easy conversation, and kindness that permeated her every interaction. She never took anyone - or any moment - for granted. Near the end, her many friends supported the Leklem family, for which the family is deeply grateful. The family held a celebration of Darlene's life while she was still with us; highlights are viewable at https://bit.ly/2WFjZeD.